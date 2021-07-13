Storms cause widespread damage in Switzerland, Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy summer storms have caused widespread damage and flooding in Germany and Switzerland. Police said on Tuesday that an airport hangar partially collapsed in the southern town of Magadino, damaging several planes. Trees were blown onto roads and rail tracks in Zurich, causing travel chaos for commuters. Authorities warned that several rivers in Switzerland could burst their banks. Some Alpine passes were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall. In neighboring Germany officials warned of “extreme storms” on Tuesday in the Eifel region southwest of Cologne due to particularly heavy rainfall. Persistent rain in recent days has swelled rivers and the Rhine is predicted to hit the first high-water mark on Thursday or Friday, triggering restrictions to shipping.