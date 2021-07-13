Struck by broken power pole, 4 first responders injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a Georgia police officer and three firefighters were injured after being struck by a broken power pole. The Valdosta Daily Times reports the injuries happened Monday as first responders dealt with a downed power line after a heavy thunderstorm. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said Tuesday that a semi truck driving through the area picked up and pulled a downed wire until the power pole it was attached to snapped. The broken pole shot across the road and struck the police officer and firefighters. Officials said one firefighter had to have a leg amputated below the knee and the police officer suffered injuries to his face.