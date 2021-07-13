Suns’ Ayton says he won’t let Game 3 foul trouble bother him

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton says he wants to make sure his foul trouble in Game 3 doesn’t impact the way he plays the rest of the NBA Finals. Ayton collected 18 points and nine rebounds but played less than 25 minutes in Phoenix’s 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He ended up with five fouls. That’s the first time this postseason he committed more than four fouls in a single game. Phoenix owns a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 on Wednesday.