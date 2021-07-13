Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reading of nominees for September’s Emmy Awards has started. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are : “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Jones as a troubled chess prodigy. Also vying for Emmy recognition is “The Underground Railroad,” created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.