Things to keep in mind when looking for a senior living community

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Many senior citizens put off a move to a senior living community during the pandemic.

"They're worried about their physical and mental well-being. The fear of isolation and not being able to have access to their loved ones was a major concern for seniors," explained MaryLouise Wallace, Executive Director of Talamore Sun Prairie.

Now, experts say some older Americans are ready to make changes.

On Wake Up Wisconsin Tuesday, Wallace said there are benefits to moving to a senior living community, including social activities and enrichment opportunities.

She shared some suggestions for older folks to keep in mind while looking for a senior living community.

Look for a place that makes you feel at home and gives you a sense of peace.

Talk to people who live at the facility to see how they like it there.

Ask questions to the staff to make sure they can provide the type of care you or a loved one requires.

