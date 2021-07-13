Town of Cottage Grove residents shocked by grisly discovery

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- People living near a Town of Cottage property where the dismembered remains of a missing man were discovered say they're shocked by this disturbing anomaly to their otherwise serene setting.



"It's very upsetting," says Cari Dahl, who lives on Nora Road. "This is a rustic (place)."



Neighbors and sources tell 27 News Dane County Sheriff's personnel have been focused for days on a property in the 35-hundred block of Earlwyn Road in their search for Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor. Authorities Monday said the remains of Bart Halderson were found in a rural section of the Town of Cottage Grove.



A neighbor who wishes to be identified only as Josh says investigators asked him whether he had seen anyone unfamiliar in the area since July 2. Josh says he works during the day and had seen no unusual, night time visitors.

"But it wasn't until I saw the news about Cottage Grove before I realized the cops had been here for the missing persons," Josh says. "They said very little when they were here."



Authorities say the couple's son, Chandler Halderson, lied about his parents supposedly going to a north woods cabin and not being in touch, a contention he also made to a 27 News reporter hours before he was arrested for providing false information on a missing person. Halderson is now also jailed on tentative charges to include first degree intentional homicide. A Probable Cause Statement says one of Halderson's acquaintances saw him driving with a hatch back open in a field near the woods before his father's remains were found near by.



Another neighbor who asked to only be identified as Debbie says the intersection of Earlwyn and Nora Roads was blocked off for a time as Sheriff's personnel combed the area.



A search continues for any sign of Krista Halderson, but Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer offered no comment on whether deputies were still searching the Earlwyn Road area.



The property prioritized previously by law enforcement features a chain gate and cones barring entry, with remnants of crime scene tape on the gate. The home is not visible from the road and the long, steep driveway providing access to it.



Two people from the home who appeared briefly Tuesday did not descend the driveway to speak to a 27 News reporter. 27 News has been unable to reach the home's owner.



Neighbors say they've been largely kept in the dark as their rural hamlet became the scene of the discovery of a violent death. But they say they're confident about their security, even if they're shaken.



"Yeah, it's disturbing," Dahl says of her sense of safety in connection to what authorities say was Bart Halderson's killing by gun shots. "But we've got good neighbors. Everyone watches over each other."