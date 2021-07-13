Wisconsin man, Texas family arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal authorities arrested a Wisconsin man and four members of his family in Texas on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A criminal complaint accuses Joshua Munn of Melrose, Wisconsin, and Thomas, Dawn, Kristi and Kayli Munn of Borger, Texas, of knowingly entering a restricted area without authorization and disorderly conduct. Court documents state the Munns traveled from Texas to join the protest. Court and jail records list no attorneys for them. Seven people died during and after the rioting, while dozens of police officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.