Wisconsin students do a Q&A with astronauts in space

MADISON (WKOW) -- International Space Station partnered with Discovery Outreach in Madison to answer questions submitted by children K-12.

NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough and ISS Commander Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) partnered up to deliver a 20 minute Q&A special. Children from Wisconsin were able to ask various questions about their experiences in STEM live from space.

Six-year-old Jace from Madison questioned, "What do you eat from space?" To which Kimbrough responded, "We have some dehydrated food...and what you do is hook this [packet] up to a machine, we put water in it and then wait for 10 or 15 minutes."

The duo also showed viewers what liquids looked like as they float around. Kimbrough explained, "When you just let liquid go and fly free, it's going to form a nice sphere." The orange liquid from the pouch instantly turned into a jelly-bean looking substance in which Hoshide ate.

Madison was happy to be able to connect students to science in a creative way.

Dan Murphy, the Outreach and Lab for the Morgridge Institute for Research, explained, "Experiences like this create opportunities for people across the state to connect with scientists and unleash their curiosity."