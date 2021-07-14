2 men found dead at former South Beach Versace mansion

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace. Officials say Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded Wednesday afternoon after housekeeping at The Villa Casa Casuarina found the dead men in a room. Police say the scene was contained to the hotel room, and detectives have launched a death investigation. Officials didn’t identify the men or how they died. Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of Versace’s fatal shooting outside the South Beach landmark.