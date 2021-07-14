2 women killed after small plane crashes into empty home

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California. Relatives tell Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV that Mary Ellen Carlin was flying the plane and Alice Diane Emig and her dog, Toby, were on board Tuesday. The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from the Monterey Regional Airport. Authorities said Wednesday that no bodies have been recovered from the wreckage yet.