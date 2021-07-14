Skip to Content

2 women killed after small plane crashes into empty home

New
4:36 pm National news from the Associated Press

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California. Relatives tell Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV that Mary Ellen Carlin was flying the plane and Alice Diane Emig and her dog, Toby, were on board Tuesday. The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from the Monterey Regional Airport. Authorities said Wednesday that no bodies have been recovered from the wreckage yet. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content