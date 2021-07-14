Madison area resident wins elk tag

(WAOW) — A person from the greater Madison area has won a once-in-a-lifetime elk tag for the 2021 hunting season.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the other two winners were from the greater Marshfield and Manitowoc areas. The three winners were randomly selected from more than 25,000 applicants.

The winners are not named.

The 2021 Wisconsin elk hunting season opens Oct. 16.

The DNR approved a harvest quota of eight bulls from the Northern elk management zone. Of those tags, Ojibwe tribes will get four. Three others were randomly selected from applicants, and the last one will be picked by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

A fourth winner will be announced Aug. 14 by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. You can purchase a raffle ticket to win here.