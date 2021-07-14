Bezos donates $200M to Smithsonian for Air and Space Museum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveler Jeff Bezos is donating $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum. It’s the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846. The Smithsonian said $70 million of the money would support museum renovations. The other $130 million would go toward building a new education center called the Bezos Learning Center to inspire students to promote innovation and explore careers in science and engineering. The donation comes as the richest man in the world by Forbes’ estimate prepares to fulfill a childhood dream by traveling to space on July 20.