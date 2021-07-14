Brazilian leader admitted to hospital for persistent hiccups

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital to determine what is causing hiccups that have lasted for days. The president’s office said Wednesday Bolsonaro is at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and is “feeling well.” He is to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home. Bolsonaro has said on various occasions that he suffers from recurring hiccups that can go uninterrupted for days.