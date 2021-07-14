Less than 1 percent of vaccinated people catch COVID-19 in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County public health officials said the number of people in Dane county who were vaccinated and contracted COVID-19 is .07%.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

The CDC defines breakthrough infections as positive COVID-19 cases 14 days after completing all doses of the vaccine.

Infectious disease doctors say that vaccinated individuals should take comfort in the numbers and those who are not vaccinated should make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We know they (breakthrough infections) happen, but they are so rare and we see that that vaccine is still being really effective against COVID," said vaccine specialist, Rebecca LeBeau, of Public Health Madison & Dane County

"So, now we're talking about protecting ourselves and protecting our community from COVID; the vaccine is still the most effective way we can do that," she said.

Public health officials say that the vaccine may not prevent people from being infected but it reduces the severity of symptoms.