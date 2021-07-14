Bristol rollover crash traps mother, child on banks of Maunesha River

BRISTOL (WKOW) — A minivan left the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop on the banks of the Maunesha River Wednesday, leaving the driver in critical condition.

According to a news release from Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, Sun Prairie EMS reponded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday morning to find the vehicle on its side and beginning to fill with water. First responders resorted to cutting a hole in the roof of the car to free the driver and her child.

The car had traveled 100 feet from the road, and the crash seriously injured the driver, although she was stabilized upon reaching the hospital. Her child was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was not hospitalized.

Garrison reported two minor injuries to EMS personnel due to conditions at the crash site.