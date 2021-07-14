Bucks defeat Suns in nail-biter Game 4 to even series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks survived a close one with Phoenix, beating the Suns 109 to 103 from Fiserv Forum.

The NBA Finals are now tied 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played for 43 minutes and scored 26 points, while Khris Middleton played for the same amount of time and brought in 40 points for the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns with 42 points while Chris Paul managed only 10.

Game 5 will be Saturday in Phoenix, broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on ABC.