California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would fund guaranteed income programs across the state. Guaranteed income programs give money to people each month with no restrictions on how they can spend it. California would be the first in the U.S. to fund these programs at the state level. Guaranteed income programs have flourished lately at the local level beginning with the city of Stockton, California. Other programs have been announced in Oakland, Califonria; Los Angeles and New Orleans. State lawmakers have set aside $35 million for the program to be awarded in grants to local governments and nonprofit organizations.