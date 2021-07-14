Celebrating National Grilling Month with healthy recipes

MADISON (WKOW) -- July is National Grilling Month and the Wake Up Wisconsin team is celebrating with some healthy options.

Wednesday, Emilie Williamson, from the Wisconsin Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, stopped by to show us how you can grill fruits and vegetables.

Some of the easiest veggies to find in Wisconsin during the summer are zucchini and yellow squash. Williamson explained that they have many nutrients like fiber, vitamin A, and vitamin K.

She shared a Pizza Zucchini Boat recipe:

Place zucchini on the grill and cook to your liking

Add tomatoes/tomato sauce

Top with a bit of cheese and other toppings of choice

Williamson also talked about grilling corn and adding seasoning that is low in sodium.

To hear more from our interview, click of the video attached.