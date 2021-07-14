UPDATE: Deer District to open gates at 6:30

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Deer District will reopen ahead of game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted saying that the gates for the Deer District will open at 6:30. They're encouraging fans without tickets to arrive as close to game time as possible.

The Bucks will delay opening the gates for Deer District until 6:30 pm and fans without tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive as close to game time as possible.



We will continue to monitor the weather and update any changes as appropriate. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2021

Changes may come as severe weather continues to move through the area.

You can tune into the game tonight at 8 on 27 News.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With severe weather impending, the Deer District is evacuating.

According to a tweet from a reporter with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, a sign was put up in the Deer District asking people to leave the area, saying "all activities have been suspended until further notice."

RAIN AND WIND: Bucks screen in Deer District asking people to leave the area. “Suspended until further notice” — we should receive an official update from @Bucks at 4 @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/xIJz2R67i1 — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) July 14, 2021

The evacuation comes mere hours before the Milwaukee Bucks play in game 4. An official update is expected at 4 pm from the organization.