Doctors urge people to watch Bucks games responsibly

(WKOW) -- During the course of the Bucks playoff run, fans at the Deer District have come out strong to watch parties. Most have brought thousands of people.

The Deer District watch party brought in 25,000 fans outside of Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Statewide, just over 50% of people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 430,000 people in Milwaukee County are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Ann Sheehy with UW Health said everyone should enjoy the moment, but do so safely.

"We're all really excited for the Bucks, and I love the celebrations going on," said Dr. Sheehy. "Especially after we've all been so separate for a year, it's even more meaningful, I think, to gather people in the state of Wisconsin, to celebrate these things. I would just say that I hope that people that are attending have been vaccinated."

The Bucks were forced to delay opening the Deer District for Wednesday's Game 4 until 6:30 p.m. due to stormy weather.