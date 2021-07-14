El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The head of El Salvador’s soccer federation says he will ask CONCACAF to allow his country to play its Sept. 2 World Cup qualifier against the U.S. team in the United States. Hugo Carrillo said Wednesday that the match “can’t be played in our country because of COVID. ” The game has been scheduled to be played in El Salvador, but the country’s congress voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to impose a 90-day ban on sporting events, concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings because of a surge in coronavirus cases.