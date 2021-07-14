Europe takes another step toward introducing digital euro

The European Central Bank is taking a cautious step toward possibly introducing a digital currency. The idea of a digital euro will be studied for at least two years before a decision is made. The bank says that digitalization is affecting all corners of life and central banks can’t ignore that. That’s why the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks are also eyeing the question. A digital euro could change the way the 340 million people in 19 countries pay for things. But one thing they’re clear on: A digital euro won’t replace cash.