Family search for Parker Kruse continues

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) --A grim reminder stands near the Wisconsin River, near where 23-year old Parker Kruse went missing on July 3rd after being thrown from his boat.

The DNR stopped looking for Kruse on July 8th, so his mother, Jackie Johnson-Kruse went to Facebook asking for boaters to help locate her son.

Jackie Johnson-Kruse said, "We have an amazing community here and the River Valley area, people that I don't even know are out on their boats looking for Parker and it's very heartwarming to know that."

Boaters, like Andy Johnson, came from as far as Fond du Lac and said they felt compelled to help.

"People are in need and I kind of felt for Jackie when I heard it was her 22-year-old son, I have a 22-year-old son and when the call came, I decided they need a hand."

Since most of this search has been in low waters only certain vessels like Johnson's boat can be used.

Johnson said, "It's a pro drive boat. So it's designed to go in very shallow terrain. You can go basically through mud without water."

As the days stretch into exhaustion, Jackie said there's one thing keeping her going, "my love for my son, parker, my love."

Once severe weather passes, organizers say they'll be back at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort along with two other search agencies.

If you'd like to contribute to Parker's search efforts, contact any branch of The People's Community Bank- Account: Parker Kruse Fund.