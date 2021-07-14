German president joins campaign to reinvigorate vaccinations

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has appealed to hesitant compatriots to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding to efforts by top politicians to reinvigorate the country’s inoculation campaign as case numbers have begun to creep higher. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s video message on Wednesday came a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel urged German residents to get inoculated. Although case numbers remain very low they have been edging up for a week, and German leaders are wary of worse to come now that the more contagious delta variant is dominant. And the number of people getting shots has slipped in recent weeks.