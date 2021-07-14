Tornado Watch until 12am Thursday, heavy rain takes over

MADISON (WKOW) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the 27 News coverage area until 12am Thursday.

The window for severe weather is quickly closing however, a few counties do remain under a tornado watch until 12am Thursday, once that is allowed to expire heavy rain takes over as the main threat. Minor flooding could be possible Thursday morning in flood prone areas as well as low laying areas.



