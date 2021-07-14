Hospitalizations highlight vaccine importance as beds fill up

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health experts said there's a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the majority of patients are not vaccinated.

In the past week, the number of people hospitalized jumped by 17 people and officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment as soon as possible.

"I think any patient that gets COVID now that hasn't been vaccinated is, it's just heartbreaking because it is so largely preventable at this point and we still don't know exactly who is going to do well with COVID and who isn't going to do well with COVID," said UW Health Hospitalist Dr. Ann Sheehy.

"I think for us, even on an individual patient level, even if it's a few more patients, that we're seeing, those people are still really important to us, and we want everyone to survive the pandemic," she said.

Dr. Sheehy said from the healthcare team perspective she feels defeated.

"We understand that people didn't see the severity of cases that we all saw in the hospital, but it is hard now, to see people that have the opportunity to get the vaccine, and they haven't done so," she said.

"We had so many people say six months ago that would have would have loved to have had the vaccine, and they have lost their lives."

Since July 1st, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has jumped by nearly 200, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.