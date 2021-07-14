‘I remember selling the vision’: On 6-year anniversary of arena funding deal, Bucks in Finals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before he walked the halls of Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin had to roam the state Capitol and sell lawmakers on a plan to have taxpayers cover half the cost of a new $500 million arena.

Thursday marks the six-year anniversary of the state Senate's passage of the public funding package. The 21-10 vote included strange bedfellows; progressives and conservatives aligned in both the 'yes' and 'no' camps.

All told, state taxpayers are responsible for about $70 million toward the arena's construction costs. Sen. Jon Erpenach (D-West Point) stands by his vote in support of the arena, saying it will continue to land major attractions beyond sports and generate sales tax revenue that will pay off the state's share.

"You have major concerts. You have major conventions that happen," Erpenbach said. "I mean, we did have the [2020 Democratic National Convention] slated until COVID hit Wisconsin."

Feigin calls the arena a gathering place for the entire state. Before that could happen, though, he needed to convince enough lawmakers to go along with then-Governor Scott Walker's push to pass an arena plan.

Walker's mantra was that it was "cheaper to keep them," referring to sales and income tax revenue generated by the Bucks staying versus being stuck with an empty, decaying Bradley Center.

"It's surreal. I remember selling the vision and the asperation and what could be and you're here 5-6 years later," Feigin said.

Bucks President Peter Feigin reflects on his lobbying before state lawmakers approved $250 million in public funding for a new arena in Milwaukee

Fans lined up in the Deer District Wednesday morning, waiting to get into the pro shop. Before Antwan Hogans, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, bought his fourth Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey, he said his biggest share of gratitude goes to the former Bucks owner and U.S. Senator who made keeping the Bucks in Wisconsin a condition of the team's sale.

"The big guy, Herb Kohl, he handled his business," Hogans said. "He got with Peter [Feigin] and he made it happen. Look at us now, everything is smooth."

Feigin said the best-case scenario he pitched to legislators did not include the sights seen during this summer's Bucks playoff run. In addition to crowds packing Fiserv Forum, more than 20,000 people have packed the Deer District for viewing parties during the conference finals and NBA Finals.

"I think reality could be a little bit better than the vision," Feigin said. "I mean, if you told me we'd be populating with tens and thousands of people on home and away games, more people outside than inside the arena…it would've been better than imagined."

Skeptics and an unequal bounty

Both liberal and conservative lawmakers were among those who rejected the funding plan in both the Senate and Assembly.

The Wisconsin legislature probably hasn't seen a vote like this since the Bucks arena bill passed. Two very odd looking groups in both the yes/no camps.



Worth taking a moment today to consider just how close Milwaukee came to losing the @Bucks https://t.co/fdiOFnM8kb — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) July 11, 2021

"If [Bucks owners Wes Edens and Marc Lasry] have that kind of money being billionaires, they ought to just cover the rest of it," said Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) after the 2015 Senate vote. "And we would be done with this if they truly wanted to hold the Bucks in Milwaukee."

Critics from both parties echoed Nass's sentiments - that billionaire owners and a league awash in TV money were essentially extorting city, county, and state taxpayers by forcing them to either pay half the arena's costs or watch the franchise move somewhere else.

Nass's office did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday.

Erpenbach focused on the breakdown of the public money and who was in line to see return on their investment and who wasn't.

Since the state collects sales and tax and also gets income tax revenue from NBA players - both on the Bucks and visitors depending on nights played in Milwaukee. The city doesn't get any such revenue; the GOP-controlled legislature has refused to allow cities to hold referenda on charging a municipal sales tax.

City leaders from Milwaukee to Janesville have pushed for such a right. Gov. Tony Evers included that ability in his budget proposal but Republican lawmakers removed it from the version that passed and was eventually signed by Evers.

"Here's where the partisan politics come into play," Erpenbach said. "You do have the Republicans who basically take their thumb and push it down real hard on municipalities and counties all over Wisconsin when they're trying to raise their own revenue for what they feel needs to be done."

Erpenbach added the negotiations for the arena itself were refreshing because closed-door meetings included members of both parties. For the most part, Republicans and Democrats will caucus amongst themselves.

"That's how things should be working at the Capitol," Erpenbach said. "That's how they used to work."