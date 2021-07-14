Indian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China have met in Tajikistan, with New Delhi stressing that a military standoff along a mountainous border area is profoundly disturbing their ties, and warning that any unilateral change in the status quo by Beijing is unacceptable. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that a full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for the development of bilateral ties. He and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers’ meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The standoff between India and China has continued for more than a year despite several rounds of talks.