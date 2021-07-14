Indigenous children’s remains turned over from Army cemetery

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania are headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota. A ceremony on Wednesday at the U.S. Army Barracks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, returned them to relatives. It’s part of the fourth such set of transfers to take place at the Army cemetery since 2017. The remains of an Alaskan Aleut child were returned to her tribe earlier this summer. The remains inside small wooden coffins were carried past a phalanx of tribal members and well-wishers before being loaded into a vehicle and driven to South Dakota.