IOC’s Bach brings attention to Hiroshima — some unwanted

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach will visit the western city of Hiroshima and his vice president is heading to Nagasaki. The cities were hit by atomic bombs in 1945. The IOC officials are visiting to promote the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce, a tradition from ancient Greece that was revived by a United Nations resolution in 1993. They are receiving opposition from some groups who say the International Olympic Committee is using the visits for political purposes. Bach has said that is not the case and says “this will have nothing to do with politics.” The Tokyo Olympics are set to start next week.