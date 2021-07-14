Man, 29, charged in shooting death of mother of midshipman

ANNPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged an Annapolis man in the killing of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced Wednesday that Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-and second-degree murder and other charges. He’s being held without bond. Michelle Cummings was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel on June 29. Jackson says Harrod fired at a couple in a parking lot nearby and a shot went over a concrete barrier, striking Cummings. She was in town from Houston, Texas, for their son’s induction ceremony.