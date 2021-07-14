Milwaukee Special Olympics coach surprised with tickets to Bucks game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- A Wisconsin Special Olympics coach will be in the crowd for Game 4 of the NBA finals Wednesday night.

Good Morning America surprised Quentin Redd with tickets to the match-up between the Bucks and the Suns.

He showed up to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, thinking he was just doing a quick segment for GMA. But was shocked to learn the real reason he was called there.

Redd has volunteered as a coach for the Milwaukee Special Olympics teams for 15 years. His brother, Terrence, is on the team.

"I pour my heart into them," Redd said. "I love them. Not just my dad and my brother, but Justin, Luke, everybody. I can't thank them enough. I'm going to do it forever 'til I can't do this no more. I'll be here for them."

Redd is also a special education teacher at Wisconsin Hills Middle School.

He said he will most likely take his dad to the game Wednesday night.