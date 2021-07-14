New Zealand man has plea deal in girl’s attempted kidnapping

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A New Zealand man who was shot while allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old Virginia girl he met online has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Troy George Skinner, of Auckland, New Zealand, was scheduled to face trial next month on two counts of attempted kidnapping and nine counts related to the production of child pornography. But electronic court records show that the jury selection process was terminated last week and a plea agreement hearing was scheduled for July 29. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges are included in the plea agreement. Prosecutors declined to comment. Skinner’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.