Outdoor watch party for Game 4 still on despite inclement weather risk

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Despite an ever-advancing storm front, the Milwaukee Bucks still plan to host an outdoor watch party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in their famed Deer District.

According to a news release from team spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, all outdoor watch parties are still scheduled to go on as planned.

Fans planning on attending Deer District parties are asked to RSVP in advance here to keep up to date on any new information or guidance.

AS OF NOON: @Bucks say Deer District watch party is still ON for tonight's Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Another call will be made at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/O07DnrhoZt — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 14, 2021

According to a tweet from WISN in Milwaukee, the team will make an announcement by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday if there are any changes to the planned party.

