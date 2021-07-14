Police identify Lake Geneva drowning victim

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) — Lake Geneva Police are identifying the victim of a drowning on July 13.

Police said the victim is Fadi Albazi, 22, from Morton Grove.

According to police investigation, Albazi was being pulled on an inflatable tube behind a boat and fell off. Reportedly, when he fell his personal floatation device slipped off and he struggled to stay afloat.

Others on the boat attempted to rescue Albazi, but were unsuccessful. Multiple Wisconsin and Illinois agencies responded to the scene and eventaully recovered him in 128 inches of water.