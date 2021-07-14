Police: Madison teen presents threat with look-a-like gun at precinct a second time

MADISON (WKOW) - Authorities say a Madison teenager presented a threat at a police precinct with a look-a-like gun a second time, despite bail conditions barring him from the precinct without a legitimate purpose and court-ordered, GPS electronic monitoring.



Madison Police officials say Joniahsun Lingis, 19, came to the Madison Police East District precinct Thursday with a black, look-a-like hand gun and wielded it in a threatening way.



Wednesday, Lingis was charged with felony Terrorist Threats - Interruption of Operations after he allegedly also went to the same precinct July 7 with an air soft, look-a-like gun.



A Probable Cause Statement says went to the precinct's interior window, "stating that he was going to 'kill everyone.' "

Authorities say an officer convinced him to put the look-a-like gun down and Lingis was taken into custody. A criminal complaint says Lingis told officers he wanted to do "something memorable," but also stated he was "joking" with his Airsoft style weapon. The complaint states Lingis said he had been controlled by the devil and others.

Court records say Lingis initially pointed the weapon at a police typist.



"The civilian employee who had contact with him last week doesn't deal with these types of situations on a regular basis," Captain Jamar Gary says. "So that employee was very distraught."



Gary says Lingis Wednesday again entered the Thompson Drive precinct "...and he approached the window and pointed the imitation firearm at the window."



Gary say an officer was present. "He recognized him from the incident last week."



"As you can imagine, the scenario can go very poorly, if it's not handled correctly," Gray says. "The officer did a really good job of deescalating the situation."



Authorities says Lingis was taken to a mental health unit.



A public safety assessment on Lingis in connection with the setting of his bail after the July 7 incident categorized his terrorist charge as a non-violent offense and noted Lingis' lack of a criminal history in recommending a signature bond. Court records show Lingis was to be placed on GPS monitoring upon any bail release, but records do not reflect whether his presence at the precinct would have been noted by the monitoring.



27 News contacted Lingis' mother, Meaghan Lingis for comment on her son's alleged actions. Lingis lives at his mother's home. "I was just advised, since his case is pending, to not give any information," Lingis wrote in an email.

The criminal complaint states Lingis told officers after his arrest last week he was not old enough to purchase a gun "...and stated when he gets old enough he wants to buy a gun."