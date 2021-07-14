Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgery

Pope Francis arrives at Vatican 10 days after surgeryNew
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived at the Vatican after he was discharged from a Rome hospital 10 days after intestinal surgery to remove half of his colon. The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City. Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards standing outside. He then got back in the car and proceeded to enter the Vatican through the Perugino Gate.