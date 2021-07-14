Prosecutors rest case in newspaper shooting trial on sanity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have rested their case in a trial to determine whether the man who killed five people at a newspaper is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. They rested their case on Wednesday after a state psychiatrist who found Jarrod Ramos to be legally sane at the time of the mass shooting testified about a variety of reasons why he believes the gunman is criminally responsible. A defense attorney for Jarrod Ramos, however, questioned the findings of Dr. Sameer Patel during a cross-examination in the second phase of a trial to determine whether Ramos goes to prison or a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.