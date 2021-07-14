Reds heat up, chipping away at Brewers’ lead in NL Central

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Reds are back at it on Friday night in Cincinnati, picking up where they left off before the All-Star break. The resurgent Reds won three out of four in Milwaukee last weekend to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. Now the schedule matches them up again for a three-game set to begin the season’s second half. In the last two games the Reds scored go-ahead runs in the ninth inning off All-Star closer Josh Hader.