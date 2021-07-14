Road to future: Dutch province unveils solar bicycle path

MAARTENSDIJK, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities in a central Dutch province have opened what they are billing as the world’s longest solar bicycle path. Students from a local elementary school in a village near Utrecht were the first to ride along the 330-meter-long path on Wednesday. The bike path is a pilot project that mixes sustainable energy with emission-free travel. It is made up of blocks of prefabricated concrete topped with a thin transparent layer that protects and allows sunlight to hit solar cells encased in the blocks. The pilot project is aimed at establishing if such dual-use roads can be more widely used to generate energy and serve cyclists as Utrecht province seeks to slash its carbon emissions.