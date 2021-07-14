Rock County to close down Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County announced Wednesday that the free COVID-19 testing site on the Blackhawk Technical College's Janesville campus will cease operations July 22.

According to a news release from health officer Katrina Harwood, the closure date is based on testing demand in Rock County. Officials had planned to shut down the site at the end of the month, but a sharp dive in required tests moved up the date.

"Testing remains a critical tool the fight against COVID-19, helping us identify infection, limit transmission, and avoid preventable surges in disease activity. We encourage all Rock County residents to test if exhibiting symptoms," Harwood said in the release.

If you need a COVID-19 test in Rock County, click here or call (608) 352-6727.