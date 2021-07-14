Russian envoy expects Taliban not to threaten Central Asia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan says Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfill its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, In an interview published Wednesday, Russian envoy Zamir Kabulov voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan. Kabulov said a Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week offered guarantees “that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the interests of third countries.” Kabulov also noted that the Taliban’s focus on fighting the Islamic State group works in Russia’s interests. The Taliban claimed last week that it now controls 85% of Afghanistan’s territory after making quick gains amid the withdrawal of American troops