Rain continues Wednesday night, slowly drying for Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - The severe threat has all but diminished, heavy rain and an occasional gust of wind may be possible.

A tornado watch does remain in effect for parts of the 27 News coverage area until 12am Thursday.

After several dozen tornadoes formed in Iowa, the 27 News coverage area saw one tornado warning as a low pressure system slides eastward. Baraboo also reported storm damage with several tree limbs falling and downed power cables.

Heavy rain will continue through the rest of Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Thursday, with an additional 1-3" of rain possible as the low slowly pushes southeast. Minor flooding is going to be a possibility for your Thursday commute so if you come across a flooded roadway... turn around don't drown.



Skies will gradually clear throughout Thursday.