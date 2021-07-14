Severe threat Wednesday into Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - The window for severe weather will be between 5-11pm with all modes of severe weather possible, including an isolated tornado threat.

The first round of storms moved through the area prompting a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of the forecast area which expired at 3pm. The focus for the rest of the afternoon, evening and overnight will be on the possible second round and how it plays out.

A reminder, there is an enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Which is the third severe weather category outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Storms will redevelop in parts of Iowa and push into the forecast area starting in the late afternoon/early evening and push out of the forecast area by the early morning hours on Thursday.

All modes of severe weather are possible, which does include an isolated tornado threat.

Wind and hail will be the greatest threats along with flooding; since the ground is dry and heavy rain is expected, the ground will quickly soak up as much as it can then leave the rest of the water to pool. Areas prone to flooding/low laying areas may see minor flooding.

It's important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. Make sure that not only you know the difference but that you and your family have a safety plan in place in case a warning or watch is issued for where you live. If you have a plan, it's important to review it during the watch to make sure everyone knows where to go during the warning.