Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 1:15PM CDT until July 14 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

Green County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Blanchardville to near Winslow, moving east at

40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany,

Blanchardville, Dayton, Browntown, Attica, Juda and Jordan Center.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.