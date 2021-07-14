Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 5:45PM CDT until July 14 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Portage, Lake Wisconsin, Poynette, Pardeeville,

Randolph, Markesan, Rio, Cambria, Fox Lake, Alto, Manchester,

Wyocena, Otsego, Fairwater, Friesland, Kingston, Doylestown,

Marquette and Astico.

This includes the following Locations Pine Island State Wildlife

Area, Historic Indian Agency House, French Creek Wildlife Area, and

Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.