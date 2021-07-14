Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:13PM CDT until July 14 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randolph, or 16

miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Pardeeville, Randolph, Markesan, Rio, Cambria, Fox Lake,

Alto, Manchester, Wyocena, Otsego, Fairwater, Friesland, Kingston,

Doylestown, Astico, South Beaver Dam and Dalton.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south

central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.