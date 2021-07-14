Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:26PM CDT until July 14 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randolph, or 11

miles west of Waupun, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Randolph, Markesan, Cambria, Fox Lake, Alto, Manchester,

Fairwater, Friesland, Kingston, Doylestown, Astico and South Beaver

Dam.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south

central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.