Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southern Wisconsin

WKOW - A severe t-storm watch is in effect for Crawford, Grant and Richland counties until 3 p.m.

Conditions are favorable for storms with gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail embedded in them.



Multiple rounds of storms are possible today and tonight.



If storms turn severe, your Storm Track team will break in on Ch. 27 with extended coverage afterward on Facebook Live.