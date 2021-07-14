Single-car crash against median closes one lane on westbound Beltline at Gammon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison emergency services responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a single-car crash on the westbound Beltline, forcing a lane closure.

According to Dane County Communications, a call reporting the crash first came in at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, saying one car had crashed into the median heading west. Authorities have closed down the lane closest to the median in order to clean up the accident.

There are no injuries reported from the crash, and at time of writing there is no estimate when the lane will reopen.